QBengaluru: HC Says Attempt to Cover up M’luru Cop Excess & More
1. Deliberate Attempt to Cover up Mangaluru Police Excesses, Says HC
Noting that there was a deliberate attempt to cover up police excesses by implicating innocent persons at whim, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday granted conditional bail to 21 people who were allegedly involved in violence during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Mangaluru.
Allowing the bail petitions of Ashik and 20 others from Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts, Justice John Michael Cunha said the overzealousness of the police is also evident from the fact that FIRs were registered under Section 307 of IPC against the persons killed by the police themselves.
“In the present cases, the identity appears to have been fixed on the basis of their affiliation to PFI and they being members of the Muslim community. Though it is stated that the involvement of the petitioners is captured in CCTV footage and photographs, no such material is produced before the court showing the presence of any of the petitioners at the spot, armed with deadly weapons,” the judge noted.
2. Kashmiri Students’ Kin in K’taka Apologise for ‘Immature’ Conduct
Family members of the three Kashmiri students – who were arrested on charges of sedition over a video that they allegedly made and shared on the anniversary of the Pulwama attack on 14 February – reached Hubballi on Tuesday, 18 February, to meet the Hubballi Dharwad police commissioner.
A local court had on Monday, 17 February, remanded the engineering students to judicial custody for 15 days till 2 March. They are presently being housed in Belgaum’s Hindalga jail, R Dileep, Hubballi Dharwad police chief confirmed to The Quint, but refused to comment on whether he had met with the family members of the accused.
Ahmad, the brother of one of the accused, apologised for his brother’s “naadan” (immature) behaviour.
3. High Drama in Karnataka Assembly as BJP Minister Calls Congress 'tukde tukde' Gang
The Congress party led by the Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, Siddaramaiah, on Tuesday walked out of the House after a heated argument over the issue of the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens. An argument ensued after Basavaraj Bommai accused Chittapur MLA and former Minister Priyank Kharge of being the leader of the 'tukde tukde' gang. With the Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri allowing discussion on Siddaramaiah’s preliminary submission only on Wednesday, the Congress MLAs walked out of the assembly and the session was adjourned.
How the argument began
Siddaramaiah had tabled a motion on Tuesday on behalf of the Congress party to discuss the issue of law and order in the state. This was in the backdrop of two people who died in the police firing during anti-CAA protests in Mangaluru and also the indiscriminate slapping of sedition cases against protesters and those expressing dissent. Siddaramaiah said that the law and order situation in the state has shattered completely.
4. BS Yediyurappa Faces Disgruntlement: Letter Says Quit, be a 'Margadarshak'
Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar on Tuesday dismissed his meeting with a group of ‘disgruntled’ MLAs late Monday night as “a routine visit to discuss development works” even as talks spread within political circles of a rebellion brewing against CM Yediyurappa.
Also, an anonymous letter surfaced during the day, penned by those claiming to be Yediyurappa’s supporters, urging him to retire from electoral politics and become a ‘margadarshak’. The letter, ahead of Yediyurappa’s 77th birthday on 27 February, is said to be an indication of the growing factionalism within the BJP, especially among those unhappy over the current constitution of the Cabinet and the rise of Yediyurappa’s son B Y Vijayendra.
5. ‘Swades’ Actor Kishori Ballal Passes Away in Bengaluru
Kannada actor Kishori Ballal passed away at the age of 82, in Bengaluru. Having worked in over 70 films, she was best known for playing Shah Rukh Khan’s caretaker in the 2004 film Swades. She won a lot of appreciation for her role as Kaveri Amma in the Ashutosh Gowariker film.
The director took to Twitter to express grief and wrote, “HEARTBROKEN! Terribly sad about the passing away of #KishoriBallal ji!! Kishori ji... you will be remembered for your generously kind, warm and affable persona! And your unforgettable performance as #Kaveriamma in #Swades !! You will surely be missed!!”
Kishori Ballal made her debut in 1960 with Ivalentha Hendthi and since then has worked with numerous actors and directors in a career spanning over 15 years. In Hindi cinema, she starred in Swades, Deepika Padukone-starrer Lafangey Parindey and Rani Mukerji’s Aiyyaa.
