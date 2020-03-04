QBengaluru: 71 Under Watch for Coronavirus; Budget on 5 March
1. Corona Scare: K’taka Puts 71 Under Watch; Schools on Alert
With details of the Bengaluru links of the Covid-19-positive patient from Hyderabad emerging, state health authorities on Tuesday got down to tracking any infection trail he may have left behind before heading home.
Schools from southeast Bengaluru asked parents to send students with masks and hand sanitizers or keep them at home if they had fever. Medical shops in Bengaluru reported panic buying of masks and hand sanitizers.
Two persons with no symptoms — the Hyderabad man’s flatmate in city, and a colleague — reported at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases and put under watch at the isolation ward. Their test results are expected on Wednesday.
(Source: The Times of India)
2. Karnataka Begins Screening of Tourists, Travellers
With a Bengaluru-based techie testing positive for Covid-19, the state government has initiated precautionary measures to check any possible spread of the virus.
A team of doctors is screening the foreign tourists visiting Hampi in Hosapete taluk of Ballari district. Head of the team, Dr Vinod said that the tourists are being questioned about the countries they visited before coming to Hampi. They are also being checked for cold, fever and cough, he said.
Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh said that following directions from the centre, travellers from select 18 countries were being screened for the virus at Mangalore International Airport and the Mangalore port.
(Source: Deccan Herald)
3. Irrigation, Farm, Welfare Likely to Get Lion’s Share
The troika of irrigation, agriculture and welfare schemes is expected to form the kernel of Karnataka budget 2020-21 that Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who holds the finance portfolio, presents on Thursday.
With the Centre releasing a part of bimonthly GST compensation to the state ahead of the budget, the CM may soften the tax blow, besides keeping some of the money-guzzling populist schemes inherited from previous governments.
The irrigation sector may be allocated about Rs 25,000 crore, nearly 50% more than Rs 17,212 crore set aside by the HDK government for water resources. The government may earmark Rs 1 lakh crore over the next three-and-a-half years for big-ticket irrigation plans.
(Source: The Times of India)
4. Sedition Case: Bidar School Management Gets Advance Bail
The principal district and sessions court on Tuesday granted anticipatory bail to the president and office-bearers of Shaheen Education Society in a sedition case.
The district judge granted anticipatory bail on the conditions that the office-bearers shall execute a surety bond for Rs 2 lakh each, extend full cooperation in the investigation, appear before the investigating officer once a week and shall not destroy evidence, said advocate Keshava Srimale.
The school was booked for sedition after an anti-CAA play was staged in the institution. Yusuf Rahim, the journalist who uploaded the video of the play on the Facebook had also been granted advance bail.
(Source: Deccan Herald)
5. SSLC Prep Exam: 14 Students Detained for Maths Paper Leak
Fourteen class 10 students have been detained for downloading and sharing the mathematics question paper of the recently held SSLC preparatory exam.
The detentions were made after police found the boys had downloaded the maths question paper from ‘Hello App’ and shared it on WhatsApp on the morning of February 17, the day when the exam for maths was held across the state.
The English question paper was also leaked, but police are yet to make any detentions in that connection. They are also yet to identify the source of the leaked maths paper, which matched the original.
(Source: The Times of India)
