QBengaluru: COVID-19 Cases at 11; Kalaburagi Shuts Non-Essentials

Karnataka reported its 11th positive case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, 17 March, in Bengaluru, medical education minister Dr K Sudhakar told media persons.

The latest patient is a 67-year-old woman with travel history to Dubai who has been in home quarantine ever since her return to the city on 9 March. She was in Dubai from 3-5 March and returned to Bengaluru via Goa. The minister said that her detailed travel history and movement will be provided.

As of now, 21 high-risk primary contacts of the patient have been traced including five family members, who have all been placed under quarantine. The senior citizen was admitted to hospital on 16 March and also has a known history of chronic kidney disease.

At the moment, 58 people have been kept in isolated wards at various government hospitals in the state while 2,146 are in home quarantine.

