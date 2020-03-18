QBengaluru: COVID-19 Cases at 11; Kalaburagi Shuts Non-Essentials
1. COVID-19: 11 Cases in K’taka; Infy Foundation to Help With Infra
Karnataka reported its 11th positive case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, 17 March, in Bengaluru, medical education minister Dr K Sudhakar told media persons.
The latest patient is a 67-year-old woman with travel history to Dubai who has been in home quarantine ever since her return to the city on 9 March. She was in Dubai from 3-5 March and returned to Bengaluru via Goa. The minister said that her detailed travel history and movement will be provided.
As of now, 21 high-risk primary contacts of the patient have been traced including five family members, who have all been placed under quarantine. The senior citizen was admitted to hospital on 16 March and also has a known history of chronic kidney disease.
At the moment, 58 people have been kept in isolated wards at various government hospitals in the state while 2,146 are in home quarantine.
2. Kalaburagi City in Karnataka Shuts Down After 3 COVID-19 Cases
Following the outbreak of coronavirus in the city, the Kalaburagi City Corporation has decided to put the city on almost complete lockdown. Reports said that the City Corporation has ordered all shops and commercial establishments to be shut. This includes street vendors, bakeries, restaurants, theatres, and non-essential shopping like footwear and clothing.
“We are advising all people to stay at home and not go out even if they have work. Only if it is very urgent they are to go out, and if there is a need to buy some essential commodities, only one person should go out and shop for all necessary items, whether is it vegetables, milk, medicines or groceries. No other people are allowed to be outside,” the Kalaburagi District commissioner (DC), B Sharat told TNM.
The official also said that all essential government offices would be functioning, such as the tahsildar, water, electricity and health department offices.
(Source: The News Minute)
3. 4,100 Birds Culled in Mysuru Over Bird Flu Scare
Officials of the Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services (AHVS) began the exercise to cull a total of 6,436 birds on Tuesday, in the surroundings of Metagalli and Kumbarakoppal areas in the city, in the wake of confirmed bird flu cases on Monday. The culling of 4,100 birds was completed by Tuesday evening. The culling of the remaining birds is expected to be completed by Wednesday noon.
The samples of the dead birds were sent to the Bhopal-based National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases, where tests were positive for H5N1 (bird flu) virus.
The authorities of the department of AHVS have taken all measures to prevent the spread of bird flu. A 1-km radius of the affected area from the epicentre, the house of Ramachandra, is declared as infected area and 10-km radius is under surveillance.
(Source: Deccan Herald)
4. ‘Centre to Airlift 400 Kannadigas From Italy Soon’: Dy CM
The state government is coordinating with the Centre to ensure the safe return of Kannadigas stranded in Italy, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in Europe, deputy chief minister CN Aswath Narayan informed the legislative assembly on Tuesday.
Italy is currently in lockdown and India has also imposed stringent restrictions on entry of people from abroad, including Indian nationals.
Congress member Priyank Kharge raised the issue of people from Karnataka in Italy on Tuesday. Narayan said about 1,000 Indians including 400 from Karnataka, were stranded at Milan and Rome airports. “They were coming back to India from Italy, but their flights got cancelled. No airline is ready to fly them to India,” he said.
(Source: The Times of India)
5. Tripura Maid Raped in Bengaluru Apartment, Suspect Held
A Devanahalli resident has been arrested for raping a 20-year-old maid from Tripura, a senior police officer said.
Deekshith is suspected to have sexually assaulted the woman in an apartment in Devanahalli last week, said Bheemashankar S Guled, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast).
The woman works and lives in the apartment. Deekshith often visited the same apartment as his brother lives there. On 13 March, around 5 pm, he went to the apartment and dragged the woman into a room, tied her up and raped her. He fled after the woman started bleeding and complained of severe stomach pain.
A female roommate refused to help the victim and instead sided with the suspect, Guled said.
(Source: Deccan Herald)
