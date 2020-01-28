QBengaluru: Hefty Traffic Fines to Return; Rajnath Singh in M’luru
1. Centre Convinces K’taka to Bring Back Hefty Traffic Fines in Phases
Brace for hefty traffic penalties as the state government is all set to reverse a notification on revised fines which came into effect last September following pushback from road users and opposition parties.
The Karnataka government will implement traffic penalties as stipulated in the amended Motor Vehicles Act, 2019, in a phased manner following a diktat from the Centre. The government did not specify the timeline for it.
“At a recent meeting of transport ministers from various states, the Union government explained why it wanted to implement these huge fines. We found it convincing and will implement it in its original form,” said transport minister Laxman Savadi on Monday.
2. Sedition Case: Bail Granted to Mysuru Student Who Held 'Free Kashmir' Placard
A Mysuru court on Monday granted bail to Nalini Balakumar, a student who was booked for sedition by police for holding a ‘Free Kashmir’ placard. Speaking to TNM, Baburaj, a member of the People’s Union of Civil Liberties who appeared for Nalini said the bail has been allowed based on eight conditions.
The Second Additional District and Sessions Court in its bail order said Nalini has to submit her passport and report to the police station every 15 days. Other than that she has to furnish a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and issue a surety. She has also been barred from taking part in such (protest) activities for which she has been booked.
On 8 January, Nalini, an alumna of University of Mysore, was part of a student protest against the assault on students at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) where she held the placard.
(Source: The News Minute)
3. CAA and NRC Will not Affect Indian Muslims, Says Rajnath
Slamming opposition parties, defence minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said the proposed National Register of Citizens will not affect Muslims in India.
“Not a single Muslim in India will be thrown out of the country due to NRC… BJP will throw its might behind the community if a single member of this community feels persecuted by the Citizenship (Amendment) Act,” Singh said while addressing a pro-CAA rally organised by the party’s district unit here.
The defence minister also sent a strong message to Pakistan, reminding the Imran Khan regime that it is dealing with a strong, resurgent country. India is now in line with powerful nations which won’t provoke anyone, but won’t spare anyone that messes with it, he said.
4. Two Saturdays a Month to be Bagless Days From Next Year
Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said on Monday that two days in a month will be declared as bagless days in schools in order to develop an interest in extra-curricular activities among students.
Speaking to reporters here, he said, taking seriously the opinions of the parents and the educationists that school bags are a burden to the children, the education department has decided to announce two Saturdays in a month as bagless days from the next academic year.
Instead of lessons, sports and extra-curricular activities will be conducted on such days. There were proposals to declare all Saturdays in a month as bagless days. “As it will be difficult for the teachers to complete the syllabus if were to happen, we have decided to restrict it to two Saturdays,” the minister explained.
5. Brought to Bengaluru on job Promise, Bangladeshi Teen Raped for 4 Days
Teenage girls are being trafficked from Bangladesh to Bengaluru for prostitution. The lid was blown off the racket after a 19-year-old girl escaped from her tormentors in northeastern Bengaluru last week.
The girl, a native of Digolia village in Narail district of Bangladesh, was allegedly raped over four days in a locked house near Kattigenahalli here before she managed to escape.
She’s the second child of her parents, who are daily wage workers. The family is so poor they couldn’t send her to school. One day, she offered to find work to support the family. Her parents let her go.
She illegally entered India by crossing a trans-boundary river and reached some railway station. There, she met a woman who promised her a decent job. She took bus and train rides with the woman, eventually reaching Bengaluru.
