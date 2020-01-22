QBengaluru: Arrests Made in IED Scare Case in Mangaluru & More
1. Auto Driver, Others Held for IED Scare at MIA
A day after an unattended backpack set off a major scare at Mangalore International Airport, police on Tuesday picked up the driver of an autorickshaw, in which the suspect allegedly took a ride, and many others for questioning.
Police sources privy to investigations said the suspect wearing a baseball cap who left the backpack at a ticket counter, about 50 metres from the departure lounge at MIA on Monday, is said to be an engineering and management graduate. They claimed he had earlier been arrested for allegedly making bomb-threat calls to Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru.
2. Funds for Muslims Will Go to Hindus: Karnataka MLA at Pro-CAA Rally
Karnataka MLA MP Ranukacharya, political advisor to the chief minister, on Tuesday, 21 January, courted controversy over his remarks against Muslims in India while speaking at a pro-CAA rally in the state.
Addressing the pro-CAA rally, the BJP MLA said, "There are some anti nationals who sit in mosques and give fatwas. Aren't mosques meant to pray? But instead what you do is to collect weapons, is this why you go to a mosque?"
Further, he threatened to allot the funds for the Muslim community to Hindus.
3. Over 150 Lawyers Offer to Appear for Karnataka Student Booked for ‘Free Kashmir’ Poster
Over 150 lawyers from across Karnataka on Tuesday signed a vakalatnama to appear for Nalini Balakumar, the former Mysuru University student who is facing sedition charges for holding a “Free Kashmir” placard at an anti-CAA protest. A vakalatnama is a legal document that empowers a lawyer to act for and on behalf of the client.
Advocate Anis Pasha, who is the President of the People's Lawyers Guild and Srinivas Kumar, Secretary of All India Lawyers Union, were among signatories on the vakalatnama.
This vakalatnama comes after a week after the Mysuru Bar Association passed a resolution not to represent the former Mysuru University student who is facing sedition charges for holding a “Free Kashmir” placard during an anti-CAA protest at the university campus.
(Source: The News Minute)
4.‘Communion Desecrated, Money Missing’: Bengaluru Church Vandalised
The St Francis of Assisi church in Kengeri, a satellite town bordering west Bengaluru, was allegedly vandalised on Monday night, 20 January, church authorities have said.
CCTV cameras have recorded the entry and exit of a single person, between 10:30 pm and 1:30 am from the church last night. Claiming that it was “not an attack on the church”, Archbishop Emeritus Bernard Moras who is present at the spot said that “intention appeared to be theft”.
A donation box, missing from the church, was found empty in the premises of a school nearby.
5. Woman Loses Rs 49k in 4 Mins to Conmen
A 41-year-old homemaker lost Rs 49,000 in four minutes to cybercriminals while trying to claim an offer on a mobile app-based e-commerce firm recently.
Kothanur police said the woman purchased dresses and footwear on an app over several months. On Saturday, she noticed some discount offers on the app exclusively for her previous purchases.
“I found two contact numbers to claim the offer. I contacted one number around 11.46am and they said I must pay Rs 5 to claim the offers. They sent me nine links through messages and asked me to forward them to a mobile number they had provided. I paid Rs 5 through a digital payment platform. I then received a message that Rs 49,000 had been debited from my account in nine transactions by 11.50am,” the woman said.