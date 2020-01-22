QBengaluru: Arrests Made in IED Scare Case in Mangaluru & More

A day after an unattended backpack set off a major scare at Mangalore International Airport, police on Tuesday picked up the driver of an autorickshaw, in which the suspect allegedly took a ride, and many others for questioning.

Police sources privy to investigations said the suspect wearing a baseball cap who left the backpack at a ticket counter, about 50 metres from the departure lounge at MIA on Monday, is said to be an engineering and management graduate. They claimed he had earlier been arrested for allegedly making bomb-threat calls to Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru.