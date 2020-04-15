QBengaluru: 39 Wards Now Hotspots; Labour Dept Says No Layoffs
1. 39 Wards in Bengaluru Declared as Hotspots: What This Means for People in These Wards
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has so far declared 39 wards in Bengaluru as hotspots for novel coronavirus. “We have identified 39 wards that are hotspots so far. This number can change depending on whether or not people from other wards test positive in the days to come,” said Randeep Dev, Special Commissioner, BBMP.
The wards that have been identified include Aramane Nagar, Radhakrishna Temple, Malleshwaram, JC Nagar, Hoodi, CV Raman Nagar, Hoysala Nagar, Domlur, Sampangiramanagar, Adugodi, Jnana Bharathi, Bapuji Nagar, Padarayanapura, JP Nagar, VV Puram, Hombegowda Nagar, Hadagoor, Suddaguntepalya, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Katriguppe, Goruguntepalya, Madiwala, HSR Layout, Shakambari Nagar, Chikkalasandra, Konanakunte, Anjanapura, Hemmigepura, Garudachar Palya, Sanjaynagar, Maruthi Seva Nagar, Ramaswamy Palya, Vasanth Nagar and Sudhama Nagar .
2. Labour Dept Warns Against Sacking, Pay Cuts
With employees in several industries grappling with job insecurity during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Labour department has has warned the private sector against sacking staffers or cutting their salary.
In a circular issued by Labour Secretary P Manivanna, the department has directed all public and private companies not to fire employees, especially those working on contract.
"Given the emergency situation caused by Covid-19, employers are directed not to dismiss their employees, especially on casual employment or on contract and their salaries should not be cut. If any worker has taken leave during this period, such worker should not face any effective cut in salary and must be considered as employed or on-duty. Also, if it so happens that working from the office is not possible due to Covid-19, workers belonging to such working unit must be considered as employed or on-duty," the circular stated.
3. Two More Deaths Take State Toll to 10; Cases 260
For the second day in a row, Karnataka on Tuesday reported two deaths due to Covid-19, taking the toll to 10, reports Swathy R Iyer. A 69-year-old man from Vijayapura who died on Sunday was found to be infected, while another 76-year-old male patient died in Bengaluru on Monday night.
Including the Vijayapura death, 13 fresh cases were reported on Tuesday, taking the total number of infected to 260. These newly confirmed cases included another 65-year-old man, who died in Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases, Bengaluru, on Monday.
The Vijayapura man’s wife, aged 60, had developed Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and was found positive for Covid-19 on April 12. The 76-year-old Bengalurean was suffering from SARI and admitted to a private hospital. He had no recent travel history or contact with a known patient, but tested positive on Sunday.
4. Now, Book Uber to Reach Hospital, Pharmacy
Uber on Tuesday partly resumed its operations to offer mobility facility to residents in four cities, including Bengaluru, who are travelling for essential services.
The company said that Uber Essential service has been operationalised in Bengaluru, Nashik, Gurugram and Hyderabad with necessary permits by the authorities. "All riders on Uber Essential are mandated to carry relevant documentation to validate their purpose of travel to authorities," it said.
Prabhjeet Singh, Director-Operations and Head of Cities, Uber India and South Asia, said, “We urge people to stay safe and discourage non-essential travel. Through Uber Essential, we are selectively offering rides for essential services only to cater to crucial travel requirements in select cities.’’
5. Bengaluru Institutes get Nod to Develop Tech Solutions
The National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS) and Institute for Stem Cell Science and Regenerative Medicine (inStem) in Bengaluru have received approval to immediately undertake projects that aim to develop affordable, field-deployable actions in the fight against Covid-19.
Part of the Bangalore Life Science Cluster (BLiSC), projects at both these institutes will deliver new disinfection technology, efficient sampling methodologies, new pooled testing methods and technologies to screen potential drugs to treat the virus.
Given the acute shortage of reagents for the manufacture and procurement of diagnostic test kits in the country and worldwide, a rapid compressed sensing technology for Covid-19 pooled testing is being developed by a team led by Sandeep Krishna (NCBS), Dasaradhi Palakodeti (inStem), and Uma Ramakrishnan (NCBS).
