QBengaluru: 39 Wards Now Hotspots; Labour Dept Says No Layoffs

With employees in several industries grappling with job insecurity during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Labour department has has warned the private sector against sacking staffers or cutting their salary.

In a circular issued by Labour Secretary P Manivanna, the department has directed all public and private companies not to fire employees, especially those working on contract.

"Given the emergency situation caused by Covid-19, employers are directed not to dismiss their employees, especially on casual employment or on contract and their salaries should not be cut. If any worker has taken leave during this period, such worker should not face any effective cut in salary and must be considered as employed or on-duty. Also, if it so happens that working from the office is not possible due to Covid-19, workers belonging to such working unit must be considered as employed or on-duty," the circular stated.

(Source: Deccan Herald)