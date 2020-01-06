QBengaluru: FIR Against BJP MLA for Speech; 2 Burnt in Road Mishap
1. After Massive Protest, FIR Against BJP’s Somashekara Reddy for Communal Speech
The Karnataka police on Saturday booked Ballari City MLA Somashekhara Reddy for promoting enmity between two religious groups after his communally-coloured speech made on Friday.
Thousands of protesters from the Muslim community assembled at Ballari’s City at around 11.30 am on Saturday and demanded that BJP MLA Somashekhara Reddy be arrested for his communally-charged speech. Protesters shouted slogans against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register for Citizens (NRC) and called for immediate action against the legislator.
Over 100 police personnel were present at the protest for protection. While SP Babu tried to pacify the protesters and asked them to withdraw, the agitators put their foot down and said that they would disburse peacefully if action were taken against the MLA.
2.Three Burnt Alive in Fatal Collision Between Van and Bus on Highway
In a tragic road accident, three persons were burnt alive on Saturday and another four were injured after a fatal collision between a van and a bus near Bengaluru. The accident took place on National Highway 206 near Doddaguni in Tumakuru’s Gubbi in the wee hours on Sunday, around 2 am, reported The Hindu.
According to the police, the impact of the collision was such that both vehicles caught fire. There were seven passengers in the van. Once the van caught fire, the police said, three passengers were trapped in it and could not escape. The four other passengers managed to get out of the vehicle on time.
The bus, which was carrying passengers from Bengaluru to Shivamogga, was gutted in the fire. However, all passengers in the private bus escaped unhurt. They managed to exit the bus through the backdoor and windows once the fire started spreading.
3. Centre Delaying BSY’s Budget Preparations
Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has plenty on his plate ahead of the 2020-21 state budget to be presented on 5 March what with the economic slowdown and a sizeable shortfall in revenue, but the biggest worry is the uncertainty surrounding Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation from the Centre.
There is also uncertainty over the state’s share under devolution of funds as per the 14th Finance Commission recommendation.
Finance department officials say that while Rs 3,500 crore is expected as GST compensation for every two months, the devolution of funds would have yielded about Rs 7,000 crore for the current fiscal. But the economic slowdown appears to have hit the Centre’s finances and is likely to impact the state’s share of funds.
4. Safety Audit of 25 Flyovers, Underpasses Soon
With Sumanahalli flyover — where the carriageway developed a hole recently — declared distressed, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is set to conduct a safety audit of 25 flyovers and underpasses to find if they are fit for use. These include some of the oldest structures in places like Anand Rao Circle, Richmond Circle, Sirsi Circle, Central Silk Board and Lingarajpuram.
The civic body is the custodian of 59 flyovers, underpasses and pedestrian subways across the city and the 25 structures which have been shortlisted for the safety audit have been in use for more than seven years.
“We do not want to take any risk and it’s high time a safety audit of these flyovers and underpasses is done. Work is under way to restore Sumanahalli flyover. Similarly, all kind of safety measures will be adopted for the other structures,” said BBMP commissoner BH Anil Kumar.
5. Cabbie Misbehaves With Woman, Ola Asks her to Dial 100
Cab aggregators are once again in news for the wrong reasons after an Ola cab driver misbehaved with a 34-year-old woman passenger and even threatened to kill her when she raised an alarm.
But what followed was worse. The woman, a software engineer, immediately called the Ola emergency number following which they asked her to check if the driver was drunk. She later pressed the emergency button on the Ola app but received a message asking her to dial 100. After the aggregator failed to help her, she said she was lucky to be saved by the public. Reacting to the incident, an Ola spokesperson said, “We regret the unfortunate incident and have immediately terminated the driver-partner from the platform upon receiving the complaint.”
Shruthi G (name changed), an employee at a software company at Bagmane Tech Park in Mahadevapura, booked an Ola cab after her work in the evening of 3 January.
(Source: Deccan Herald)
