QBengaluru: FIR Against BJP MLA for Speech; 2 Burnt in Road Mishap

The Karnataka police on Saturday booked Ballari City MLA Somashekhara Reddy for promoting enmity between two religious groups after his communally-coloured speech made on Friday.

Thousands of protesters from the Muslim community assembled at Ballari’s City at around 11.30 am on Saturday and demanded that BJP MLA Somashekhara Reddy be arrested for his communally-charged speech. Protesters shouted slogans against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register for Citizens (NRC) and called for immediate action against the legislator.

Over 100 police personnel were present at the protest for protection. While SP Babu tried to pacify the protesters and asked them to withdraw, the agitators put their foot down and said that they would disburse peacefully if action were taken against the MLA.