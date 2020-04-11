QBengaluru: 2 Wards Sealed in City; State Tally Crosses 200 Cases

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Friday, 10 April, sealed off two wards in West Bengaluru, from where cases of COVID-19 were reported recently. According to officials, no one will be allowed to enter or exit these areas for the next 14 days.

Announcing the decision, BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar said strictly no movement of people or materiel will be allowed in Bapuji Nagar and Padarayanapura wards and the area will be put under strict surveillance.

According to sources, three cases reported in the area and the dense populations in these wards are the reasons for the extreme measure. Officials said that unlike the lockdown that is in effect since 25 March, in these wards strictly no one will be allowed to step out of their houses.

