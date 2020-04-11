QBengaluru: 2 Wards Sealed in City; State Tally Crosses 200 Cases
1. COVID-19: Two Wards in Bengaluru Sealed Off to Prevent Spread
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Friday, 10 April, sealed off two wards in West Bengaluru, from where cases of COVID-19 were reported recently. According to officials, no one will be allowed to enter or exit these areas for the next 14 days.
Announcing the decision, BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar said strictly no movement of people or materiel will be allowed in Bapuji Nagar and Padarayanapura wards and the area will be put under strict surveillance.
According to sources, three cases reported in the area and the dense populations in these wards are the reasons for the extreme measure. Officials said that unlike the lockdown that is in effect since 25 March, in these wards strictly no one will be allowed to step out of their houses.
2. Ten New Coronavirus Cases in Karnataka, Tally of Positive Patients Crosses 200-Mark
The total number of coronavirus infections in Karnataka crossed the 200 mark, with 10 new positive cases being confirmed in the state, the Health department said on Friday.
As of 5 pm on April 10, cumulatively 207 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, it includes six deaths and 34 discharges, the Health department said in a bulletin.
It said, out of total 167 active cases, 163 COVID-19 patients (including 1 pregnant woman) are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 4 are in ICU.
Among 10 new cases, nine are contacts of patients who have already tested positive- five from Mysuru, two each from Bengaluru Rural and Bengaluru City; while one from Kalaburagi is with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and had come into contact with a negative case who returned from Delhi.
(Source: The News Minute)
3. DK Shivakumar Asks for Action Against 4 BJP Leaders for Communalising COVID-19
Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President DK Shivakumar on Friday wrote to Karnataka Deputy General of Police Praveen Sood highlighting communal statements made by BJP leaders amid the lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak in the state.
DK Shivakumar highlighted statements made by BJP MPs Shobha Karandlaje and Anantkumar Hegde as well as MLAs Basana Gouda Patil Yatnal and Renukacharya in his letter, urging the police chief to take action on the leaders under section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc) of the Indian Penal Code.
"All of them belonging to the BJP have thus joined in a criminal conspiracy to create enmity between Hindus and Muslims. They have further caused criminal intimidation by threatening to shoot down persons belonging to a particular community. Their statements have all the ingredients to incite communal violence and disrupt harmony.,,," read the letter written by Shivakumar.
(Source: The News Minute)
4. Sanitiser Production Goes up in State
The production of hand sanitisers in Karnataka has jumped from just 2,000 litres per day to 50,000 litres. But the massive demand triggered by the outbreak of coronavirus continues to outstrip supply.
According to officials of the state drugs control department, the current daily demand stands at 2 lakh litres. In the initial days of the Covid-19 crisis, the demand was about 5 lakh litres per day. The production in Karnataka increased after the BS Yediyurappa government issued licences to 37 distilleries to produce the hand rub to offset losses resulting from the 21-day nationwide lockdown. These licences have a limited validity. Currently, 95 entities are manufacturing it in the state, up from just 11 before coronavirus.
(Source: The Times of India)
5. Delivery Boy Arrested for Illegally Selling Liquor
The police arrested a 29-year-old man who illegally sold liquor to customers ordering food for four times more than the retail price, making the most of the lockdown situation. The police stopped the man, who used his friend’s log-in credentials on a food delivery app, suspecting his movements and found three packets of 90 ml whisky in his delivery bag.
In his complaint, Bhimashankar Gumte (28), a sub-inspector at the Bandepalya police station, said he was on duty at Somasandrapalya with two constables on April 7. At 7 pm, they found the movement of a delivery boy suspicious. He was riding a bike wearing the t-shirt of one brand and carried the travel bag bearing another name. They stopped the bike and questioned the delivery person, who revealed his name as Jaipal, a resident of Doddathoguru.
(Source: Deccan Herald)
