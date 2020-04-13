QBengaluru: State Count at 232; Fishing Activity Resumes & More

As of Sunday evening, the Karnataka government confirmed that another six patients in the state have contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) disease since afternoon. This means 17 new cases were confirmed in the state since Saturday evening. With this, the total number of cases in the state is 232 which includes six deaths and 54 recoveries.

All the six new patients have no recent travel history or known contact with an existing COVID-19 patient, according to the health bulletin. However, the government has denied that the state has reached the community transmission stage for the disease.

Among the patients on Sunday is a two-year-old baby boy from Kalaburagi who has been categorised as a patient suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI).

(Source: The News Minute)