QBengaluru: State Count at 232; Fishing Activity Resumes & More
1. Karnataka Reports 17 New Cases Including 4 Kids: State Denies Community Transmission
As of Sunday evening, the Karnataka government confirmed that another six patients in the state have contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) disease since afternoon. This means 17 new cases were confirmed in the state since Saturday evening. With this, the total number of cases in the state is 232 which includes six deaths and 54 recoveries.
All the six new patients have no recent travel history or known contact with an existing COVID-19 patient, according to the health bulletin. However, the government has denied that the state has reached the community transmission stage for the disease.
Among the patients on Sunday is a two-year-old baby boy from Kalaburagi who has been categorised as a patient suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI).
(Source: The News Minute)
2. Mysuru Newspaper Served Notice for Islamophobic Editorial
Star of Mysore, an English daily evening newspaper from Mysuru that carries local news, has come under the scanner for a highly objectionable editorial. A photograph of the editorial, which was titled ‘Bad apples in the basket’ seemingly calling for genocide, has been doing the rounds on social media. The newspaper has been served notice by members of the collective Naavu Bharatiyaru, asking it to revoke the editorial or face legal action.
Parts of the editorial, dated 6 April, read as follows: “Referred to as a rotten apple, a bad apple is a negative person who infects those around him with his bad influence. The term bad apple or rotten apple comes from a proverb: One bad apple spoils the whole basket, an ancient saying that has stood the test of time. The nation is currently hosting an annoying 18% of its population self-identifying as rotten apples.”
(Source: The News Minute)
3. Fishing Activity Resumes Along Karnataka Coast Amid Coronavirus Lockdown
Fishing activity along the coastal region in Karnataka resumed on Sunday with traditional fishermen venturing into the sea after the government exempted the sector from the ongoing nationwide lockdown to check coronavirus spread.
Fishermen from Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts resumed their operations, official sources said. Around 14,000 fishermen from these districts can resume their operations, bringing huge relief to the community.
(Source: Deccan Herald)
4. Man Held for Selling Liquor on Instagram
Excise officials masquerading as tipplers on Saturday nabbed a man who allegedly sold alcohol via Instagram and other social media platforms. He collected thrice the MRP through digital payments and delivered the contraband clandestinely to customers.
Kiran, 28, from Vijayanagar, allegedly left behind liquor for his customers at desolate spots and sent locations on Google Maps to inform them where to collect the same from. He was picked up when he was delivering liquor to a team led by excise deputy commissioner (west zone) BR Hiremath and inspector Vanajakshi, which had placed orders with him.
According to sources, Kiran obtained liquor from the defence canteen with help from a retired employee and exploited the situation created by the lockdown to sell expensive liquor at higher rates.
(Source: The Times of India)
5. Coronavirus Lockdown: Colour Photocopies of Curfew Passes Sold for Rs 500 Each in Bengaluru
The counterfeiters are now faking curfew passes, arguably the most precious commodity in the times of the COVID-19 lockdown.
Police have arrested a gang of five that was allegedly photocopying valid passes issued for essential and emergency services. The gang was busted by B Dinesh Kumar Shetty, an assistant sub-inspector at the KG Halli police station. Shetty was checking vehicles near the Nagalingeshwara temple in Nagavara, Northeast Bengaluru. Around 1.30 pm on 9 April, he asked the driver of a Maruti Omni (KA 04/Z 1165) to pull over.
The driver showed a curfew pass but Shetty found something amiss in it.
(Source: Deccan Herald)