QBengaluru: 17 Congress MLAs from MP in City, First COVID-19 Case

The Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh found itself in crisis after 17 of its MLAs, who are believed to be supporters of Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, were flown to Karnataka. Several legislators, including ministers from the state, arrived in Bengaluru on Monday amid reports of infighting in the party's state unit and allegations of poaching against the BJP.

The MLAs landed in the city earlier in the day by chartered flights and are staying across three locations in the city, a source said. The chartered flight left from Delhi at 8 am and reached Bengaluru around 10:40 am. This development also comes amid speculation that Jyotiraditya Scindia is planning to leave the Congress and join the BJP and take some of the MLAs with him.

Senior Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and at least 17 MLAs, believed to be supporting him, had suddenly become 'incommunicado' on Monday ahead of the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

(Source: The News Minute)