QBengaluru: 17 Congress MLAs from MP in City, First COVID-19 Case
1. Jyotiraditya Scindia to Join BJP? Massive Speculation as 17 MLAs Reach Bengaluru
The Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh found itself in crisis after 17 of its MLAs, who are believed to be supporters of Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, were flown to Karnataka. Several legislators, including ministers from the state, arrived in Bengaluru on Monday amid reports of infighting in the party's state unit and allegations of poaching against the BJP.
The MLAs landed in the city earlier in the day by chartered flights and are staying across three locations in the city, a source said. The chartered flight left from Delhi at 8 am and reached Bengaluru around 10:40 am. This development also comes amid speculation that Jyotiraditya Scindia is planning to leave the Congress and join the BJP and take some of the MLAs with him.
Senior Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and at least 17 MLAs, believed to be supporting him, had suddenly become 'incommunicado' on Monday ahead of the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.
(Source: The News Minute)
2. Coronavirus: Karnataka Confirms First Case of COVID-19 in Bengaluru's Whitefield Area
Karnataka on Monday evening confirmed the first positive case of coronavirus (COVID-19) as the government declared a holiday for all primary schools (Class 1 to 5) in Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts to contain the outbreak
The developments came hours after a leak of an internal email from a school saying that the parent of a student tested positive. Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar confirmed the development to the press late in the evening, hours after the school declared holiday and a major consulting company sent home more than 10 employees who were living in the vicinity of the school.
(Source: Deccan Herald)
3. Sedition Case: Court in Karnataka Denies Bail to 3 Kashmiri Students
The three Kashmiri students from KLE Institute of Technology, who were arrested for saying Pakistan Zindabad, were denied bail on Monday. The 5th Additional Session Court on Monday dismissed the bail petition filed by the lawyers of the three students. Speaking to TNM, lawyers representing the Kashmiri students said that judge K Gangadhar denied bail and the bail order is awaited.
The Hubballi Rural Police arrested the three Kashmiri students and booked them for sedition on 15 February after a video of them went viral.
Members of the Bajrang Dal entered the KLE Institute of Technology on 15 February and demanded that the college management expel them. They lodged a complaint with the police over the viral video where the three students were seen singing a Pakistan army-made song. In the video, the students can be seen shouting “Azadi”, “Pakistan” and “Zindabad” as part of the song’s chorus.
(Source: The News Minute)
4. Three Infosys Techies Arrested In Bengaluru For Fraud
Three software engineers working with Infosys were arrested in Bengaluru on charge of cheating by contacting income tax payers and demanding money on the pretext of ensuring tax rebates, the police said on Monday.
"The three were arrested for contacting taxpayers and promising to get them tax rebates of 4 per cent of the total amount involved," senior police officer Joshi Srinath Mahadev told IANS.
Mr Mahadev identified the three Infosys employees as Renugunta Kalyan Kumar, Prakash, and Deveshwar Reddy. "A city court has remanded them in 14-day judicial custody," the police officer added.
The officer said there was a contract between the Income Tax (I-T) department and Infosys due to which company employees assigned for the I-T work were privy to information on taxpayers.
(Source: NDTV)
5. Karnataka Government Puts Bengaluru IT firms on High Alert
Techies living in a Whitefield apartment where the city's first coronavirus patient resides have been asked to work from home.
A techie working at a prominent technology multinational company which employs the infected person said the HR department sent an email to the employees on Monday afternoon, asking 10 techies living in that apartment to work from home.
"A screenshot of the e-mail had been doing the rounds since morning. By afternoon, we received communication from the HR department that 10 employees living in the apartment where the infected person resides should work from home," the techie told DH.
Deputy Chief Minister Dr C Ashwath Narayan, who also holds the IT and BT portfolio, said the government had directed the companies to explore giving their employees the work-from-home option. The government has also asked the companies to share their employees' travel history.
(Source: Deccan Herald)
