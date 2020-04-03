QBengaluru: 124 Cases of COVID-19; 5 Held for ‘Assaulting’ ASHAs

The total number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases has increased to 124 in Karnataka with the addition of 14 new cases since Wednesday. The 14 new patients who tested positive include 10 patients who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat markaz in Nizamuddin in Delhi held between 8-21 March. While nine of them are from Bidar district, one is a native of Hyderabad. A contact of one of the attendees from Kalaburagi has also tested positive. The other three cases are two from Mysuru and one from Ballari district.

Among the 124 total cases in the state, three persons have died and another 11 people have been discharged following their recovery. Among the active cases, all are in stable condition except three requiring intensive care. While one among them is on oxygen, the other two are on ventilator support.

(Source: The News Minute)