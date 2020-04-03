QBengaluru: 124 Cases of COVID-19; 5 Held for ‘Assaulting’ ASHAs
1. 10 Tablighi Jamaat Participants, 1 Contact Among 14 New Cases
The total number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases has increased to 124 in Karnataka with the addition of 14 new cases since Wednesday. The 14 new patients who tested positive include 10 patients who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat markaz in Nizamuddin in Delhi held between 8-21 March. While nine of them are from Bidar district, one is a native of Hyderabad. A contact of one of the attendees from Kalaburagi has also tested positive. The other three cases are two from Mysuru and one from Ballari district.
Among the 124 total cases in the state, three persons have died and another 11 people have been discharged following their recovery. Among the active cases, all are in stable condition except three requiring intensive care. While one among them is on oxygen, the other two are on ventilator support.
(Source: The News Minute)
2. COVID-19: 5 Held for Allegedly Misbehaving With ASHAs in Bengaluru
Five people have been arrested by police for allegedly misbehaving with ASHA workers as they conducted a door-to-door survey in light of COVID-19 in Bengaluru’s Hennur area on Wednesday, 1 April.
Based on a complaint by a senior health inspector of the state health department, the accused have been booked under the following sections of the IPC: 353 Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from duty, 188 disobedience of order carried out by public servant, 504 insult with intent to breach peace, 143 unlawful assembly, 149 offence committed as part of unlawful assembly.
A crowd of angry citizens in north Bengaluru had allegedly abused two Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) for enquiring into their health and travel history at Sadiq Layout in Hennur police station limits, where a group of 10-15 ASHAs were conducting a door-to-door survey of residents, in light of a positive case being reported from a neighbouring locality of Sarayipalya.
Read the full report here.
3. Karnataka Govt to Supply Free Milk to the Poor Until 14 April
The Karnataka government is set to supply free milk to the poor amid the coronavirus lockdown, up till 14 April. This is most likely due to the excess milk that is being produced in the state, which milk producers have to dispose of or it will go to waste.
"We have decided to supply milk free of cost to the poor till 14 April. The district administrations have been entrusted with making arrangements for it," Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said at a press briefing on Wednesday, after chairing a meeting of a group of ministers.
The large amount of milk being produced in Karnataka by cooperatives like Nandini is usually transported to other states, and sold to the hotel industry. However, all that has changed with the lockdown, which has closed state borders, and shuttered all establishments, including the hotel industry.
(Source: The News Minute)
4. COVID-19 Lockdown: Bengaluru Police to Issue 12-hour Pass for Medical Emergency
The Bengaluru City Police are issuing Emergency Passes for people who are in a medical emergency. The pass is valid for only 12 hours. The passes are available in all the Law and Order police stations. People may walk to the respective jurisdiction police station to avail the emergency pass by depositing any of their original ID proof. The pass has to be returned back to the same police station to release the original ID proof.
Hemanth Nimbalkar, Additional Commissioner of Police (Administration), in his statement to the press, stated that there were many numbers of requests for passes to facilitate movement across the city amidst the lockdown for attending medical emergencies such as pregnancy, childbirth, accident or demise of a family member among others.
(Source: Deccan Herald)
5. Massive Fire Breaks Out at Bamboo Bazaar in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar
A major fire gutted at least 15 shops in the city’s furniture hub early on Thursday morning, police said. The fire broke out in a shop in Bamboo Bazaar, Shivajinagar, around 2.30 am before spreading to adjacent stores in no time. Firefighters battled for nearly 16 hours to fully douse the fire. It was local residents who called the fire brigade after being awakened by heavy flames and thick clouds of smoke.
The force originally dispatched four fire tenders to put up the flames but had to deploy another 16 firefighting vehicles as the inferno went out of control. The fire was put up only by 6.30 pm.
A senior police officer said there was no casualty as nobody was inside the shops. Labourers working in the shops had gone home because of the he ongoing Covid-19 lockdown, the officer added.
(Source: Deccan Herald)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)