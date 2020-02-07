QBengaluru: 10 Defectors Inducted Into Cabinet & More

Ten of the newly elected party-hoppers, who paved the way for a BJP government in the State last year, were sworn-in as Ministers on Thursday.

Those sworn in were ST Somashekhar, Ramesh L Jarkiholi, Anand Singh, K. Sudhakar, BA Basavaraja, A Shivaram Hebbar, BC Patil, K Gopalaiah, Narayana Gowda and Shrimant B Patil.

Of them, only two — Mr Jarkiholi and Mr Singh — have been Ministers earlier and the remaining eight were sworn-in as Ministers for the first time. Mahesh Kumathalli was the only party-hopper MLA who, despite winning the recent bypoll, was not inducted into the Cabinet on Thursday. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday said it had become difficult to accommodate Mr Kumathalli in the Cabinet but assured him of giving him “another big responsibility”.