QBengaluru: 10 Defectors Inducted Into Cabinet & More
1. Karnataka Cabinet Expanded to Include 10 Party-hoppers
Ten of the newly elected party-hoppers, who paved the way for a BJP government in the State last year, were sworn-in as Ministers on Thursday.
Those sworn in were ST Somashekhar, Ramesh L Jarkiholi, Anand Singh, K. Sudhakar, BA Basavaraja, A Shivaram Hebbar, BC Patil, K Gopalaiah, Narayana Gowda and Shrimant B Patil.
Of them, only two — Mr Jarkiholi and Mr Singh — have been Ministers earlier and the remaining eight were sworn-in as Ministers for the first time. Mahesh Kumathalli was the only party-hopper MLA who, despite winning the recent bypoll, was not inducted into the Cabinet on Thursday. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday said it had become difficult to accommodate Mr Kumathalli in the Cabinet but assured him of giving him “another big responsibility”.
(Source: The Hindu)
2. ‘Have Cops Read the Law?’: Citizens Fume Over Bidar Sedition Case
Even as the teacher and parent arrested for alleged sedition in Bidar in Karnataka face at least another 5 days in prison, citizens and activists turned up at the police headquarters in Bengaluru on Thursday morning, 6 February demanding action from the newly appointed state police chief Praveen Sood over what they call ‘misuse of sedition law’.
“We want to ask the police have they read the Constitution? Have they read the Juvenile Justice Act? Why are they treating children as adult accused? Have they read the Supreme Court orders on sedition? There has been no incitement to violence,” asked advocate Vinay Sreenivasa, questioning why ministers like CT Ravi and Somashekara Reddy were walking free after ‘calling for riots’.
Read the full report here
3. Bengaluru Residents Form Human Chain to Protest Cutting of 1800 Trees for Road Widening
'Bengaluru has become unlivable already, what future do you promise us?' asked students who were at the protest against road widening and the cutting of trees on the Sarjapura-Attibele road, on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Thursday evening.
About 1800 trees are set to be cut to accommodate the road widening, which residents say is completely unwarranted, as the road has already been widened.
The KRDCL has already issued the tenders for road widening to a private company, says Deepanjali Naik, from Voice of Sarjapura. They have also started marking the trees which are to be cut, she added.
(Source: The News Minute)
4. Identify all Potholes, Fill Them by 31 March, HC Tells BBMP
The high court on Thursday directed Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to undertake a fresh survey of all roads in Bengaluru to identify potholes and take necessary steps to fill them. The civic agency has to complete the exercise by 31 March.
A division bench headed by chief justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka also directed the Palike to appoint the civil engineering department of Indian Institute of Science (IISc) to conduct audit of pothole-filling work undertaken on 74 roads, which the civic body claims are crater-free.
BBMP has been directed to ensure all ongoing works, including TenderSURE project and those undertaken by other entities like Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board, Bangalore Electricity Supply Company and Gas Authority of India Limited, are completed as per schedule.
(Source: The Times of India)
5. Police Arrest Two, Seize Rs 40 Lakh Demonetised Currency
The Jalahalli police on Wednesday arrested two people and seized demonetised currency notes worth Rs 40 lakh in Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 denominations.
Following a tip-off, Jalahalli PSI Lepaksha Murthy rushed to Gokula Circle and nabbed the accused, who were waiting for customers to sell demonetised currency notes. The accused have been identified as Rajendra N M (47), a resident of Chamarajanagar, and his associate Mahantesh (29) from Kalaburgi. The duo was later taken to the police station. During interrogation, they confessed to have received the consignment from their contact, Vijay, in Kerala.
They confessed to have lured people by saying they can use demonetised currency notes for investment purposes. The investment can be used to pay their contact in RBI to convert the Rs 40 lakh demonetised notes into legitimate currency.
(Source: Deccan Herald)
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )