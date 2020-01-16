QBengaluru: Massive Anti-CAA Rally in Mangaluru; Man Murders Wife

A sea of people, almost all men, convened at Adyar Kannur in Mangaluru on Wednesday in a massive protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The call for a protest was issued by 'We The People', a collective organising anti-CAA protests across the country. It was supported by Muslim organisations in Dakshina Kannada and it comes almost a month after two people were killed during anti-CAA protests on 19 December 2019.

"The government is trying to instill fear in civil society and people will be scared to a certain extent, but eventually citizens will take to the streets. Amit Shah said he will not step back an inch on CAA but he is saying that after going two kilometres back," former IAS officer Kannan Gopinathan said while speaking at the event.