QBengaluru: Massive Anti-CAA Rally in Mangaluru; Man Murders Wife
1. Massive Protest in Mangaluru Against CAA and NRC, a Month After Police Firing
A sea of people, almost all men, convened at Adyar Kannur in Mangaluru on Wednesday in a massive protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).
The call for a protest was issued by 'We The People', a collective organising anti-CAA protests across the country. It was supported by Muslim organisations in Dakshina Kannada and it comes almost a month after two people were killed during anti-CAA protests on 19 December 2019.
"The government is trying to instill fear in civil society and people will be scared to a certain extent, but eventually citizens will take to the streets. Amit Shah said he will not step back an inch on CAA but he is saying that after going two kilometres back," former IAS officer Kannan Gopinathan said while speaking at the event.
2. Hospital Employee Murders Wife by Injecting Pesticide, Arrested
A 30-year-old employee of a district government hospital was arrested on charges of murdering his wife by injecting pesticide on Monday night.
Ijoor police said Deepa T, 24, a resident of Ramanagara town, was killed by her husband Venkatesh G after she questioned him about his affair with another woman. Venkatesh is an on-contract data-entry operator with the hospital. “He poisoned her when she was asleep,” police said.
According to police, the incident took place around 11pm on Monday and Deepa was declared dead on arrival by doctors at the hospital around 1am on Tuesday. “Her parents had taken her to the hospital after learning that something was amiss,” police said.
3. 'Why This Hatred Towards us?' Bengaluru College Students Question Heckling by BJP MLA
A day after students and staff of the Srishti School of Art, Design and Technology were heckled by BJP Yelahanka MLA SR Vishwanath and his group along with a few local residents, the students have put out a statement asking why there was so much of hatred directed towards them.
On 14 January, the MLA and a group of people went to the college and threatened students of legal action over graffiti outside the college. A graffiti that said 'Sab Changa si,' had been painted outside the college, which the BJP alleged was disrespectful to PM Narendra Modi. The group also threatened the college students over vehicles parked outside the college, and mocked the length of the students’ clothing.
In the statement, the students say that Srishti has always tried to work with the community, and are shocked at the backlash.
4. Siddaramaiah Tells Sonia Gandhi Congress Needs Lingayat Chief to Tackle BJP in North Karnataka
Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday apprised the Congress top brass including interim President Sonia Gandhi, senior leader AK Antony and Ahmed Patel about the need for a Lingayat state chief to tackle BJP in north Karnataka, sources said.
Siddaramaiah met Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi at her residence in New Delhi on Tuesday. "We need a Lingayat president in Karnataka to lead the party and to tackle BJP in north Karnataka," Siddaramaiah said.
Former chief minister urged Sonia Gandhi to offer the command of state Congress to one of his close associates and Congress leader MB Patil.
(Source: Firstpost)
5. Man Suspects Minor Girlfriend of Affair, Forces her to Consume Poison
Chikkaballapura police have arrested a 21-year-old man on charges of murdering his 17-year-old girlfriend. Investigation revealed the minor was forced to consume poison to prove that she did not have an affair with another man.
Chikkaballapura superintendent of police (SP) Abhinav Khare told TOI they arrested Venkatesh Kumar of Kamalapura village after he confessed to the crime. Earlier, the family of the minor had thought the girl had ended her own life and police had registered a case of unnatural death.
“They were in a relationship for two years. Kumar, who had recently started suspecting her, took her to Tondebavi in Chikkaballapura on 6 January under the pretext of discussing some personal matter,” police said.
