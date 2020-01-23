Bengaluru MLA Haris, 4 Others Injured in Minor Explosion at Event

Bengaluru MLA NA Haris sustained injuries in his leg after a minor explosion at a private event in the city’s Viveknagar area. The incident took place around 8.30 pm on Wednesday, 22 January. Four others have also been injured, and all of them have been admitted to Philomena Hospital in Bengaluru.

According to some reports, the 53-year-old MLA was on stage attending the event, when something fell near him on the stage and exploded. The police have told TNM that it is believed to be a firecracker and that further investigations are underway.