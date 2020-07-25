‘Was in Self-Defence’: Teen After Father Dies in Scuffle With Her

The Bengaluru Police produced a 15-year-old girl before a Child Welfare Committee and sent her to the Government Children's Home after her father was killed when he got into a scuffle with her on the morning of Thursday, 23 July.

Her father, a 46-year-old man, died after he was fatally injured by his daughter at their apartment in Mico Layout in the city.

Police officials told TNM that the teen stated she was trying to protect herself from her father who came at her with a pair of scissors.

Police sources say that if it is found to be an act of self-defence, they will invoke Section 100 of the Indian Penal Code (when the right of private defence of the body extends to causing death).