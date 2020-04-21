QBengaluru: No Prima Facie Sedition Case Against J&K Youth & More

The Karnataka High Court has observed that no prima facie case of sedition was made out against the three students from Jammu and Kashmir, who were arrested in Hubballi over allegations of raising slogans in support of Pakistan in February.

In the observation, Justice G Narender said, "prima facie, the complaint does not disclose any material which could be considered as an ingredient constituting the offence as against the petitioners.” The judge also stated that the prosecutors should have looked at the 'larger picture' and at the "attempts of the central government to ensure integration of that class of people (Kashmiris) into the mainstream.”

(Source: The News Minute)