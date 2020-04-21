QBengaluru: No Prima Facie Sedition Case Against J&K Youth & More
1. Relief for Kashmiri Students Held in Karnataka, HC Says Prima Facie No Sedition
The Karnataka High Court has observed that no prima facie case of sedition was made out against the three students from Jammu and Kashmir, who were arrested in Hubballi over allegations of raising slogans in support of Pakistan in February.
In the observation, Justice G Narender said, "prima facie, the complaint does not disclose any material which could be considered as an ingredient constituting the offence as against the petitioners.” The judge also stated that the prosecutors should have looked at the 'larger picture' and at the "attempts of the central government to ensure integration of that class of people (Kashmiris) into the mainstream.”
(Source: The News Minute)
2. Rumours Over Quarantine Fuel Violence at Padarayanapura
Late on Sunday night, some youth allegedly tried to clear the barricades put up at Padarayanapura, which has been sealed by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, triggering violence.
The youth were spurred by rumours of people being taken away from the area for quarantine.
BBMP officials told The Hindu that secondary contacts have been identified in Padarayanapura that has already been sealed by the civic body. Civic officials had shifted one batch of the secondary contacts to the hotels identified for quarantine purpose. “While one batch was shifted, shifting of the second batch got delayed. The residents expressed apprehension and later agreed to be shifted on Monday morning,” the official said.
(Source: The Hindu)
3. Coronavirus Lockdown to Continue in Karnataka Till 3 May
Joining the list of states like Punjab and Telangana which have ruled out easing of Covid-19 lockdown curbs, the Karnataka cabinet on Monday decided to continue the measures currently in force till May 3 without any relaxation in the state considering the present situation.
The cabinet also decided to promulgate an ordinance giving it special powers, including for providing protection to front line health workers and making non-cooperation with government a punishable offence, to fight against coronavirus.
"Today cabinet has decided it (the norms) will be extended up to May 3... there will be no relaxation and the situation that exists as of today will continue," law and parliamentary affairs minister J C Madhuswamy said.
(Source: The Times of India)
4. BBMP Presents 2020-21 Budget Online, Sets Aside Rs 49.5 Cr for CM’s Relief Fund
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Monday presented a budget of an outlay of Rs 10,899.23 crore for the financial year 2020-21, compared to its outlay of Rs 11,449 crore for the previous financial year (2019-20). The budget was presented online due to restrictions in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The BBMP has proposed to set aside Rs 25 lakh of wards’ grant from each ward, amounting to Rs 49.5 crore, to be contributed for the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.
Incidentally, in his speech, L Srinivas, the Chairman of Standing Committee for Finance, also stated that like in previous years, the expenditure of the previous fiscal was revised to only Rs 7,066.21 crore.
However, apart from the COVID-19 relief package, the Palike has earmarked less than 1% of the budget on health.
(Source: The News Minute)
5. Coronavirus Lockdown: Snack-maker Turns Relief Soldier
On March 25, the first day of the lockdown, 31-year-old Deepak R knew the fight against the pandemic would leave many jobless and hungry. He wanted to help them in whatever way he could.
Neither his modest income nor the fear of the disease stopped him. He was soon out on the streets of Bengaluru, helping senior citizens, destitute children and transgender people.
“I run a small snack business from home, and have two little children. My family is concerned about my health and I can understand that. But what is the use of staying healthy if I can’t be of help to people?” says Deepak, who has participated in various social initiatives over the past decade.
(Source: Deccan Herald)
