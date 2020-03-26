Bengaluru Man Held for Breaching Curfew, Shot While Trying to Flee

The police in Bengaluru shot a man in the knee when he attempted to escape police custody, assaulted officers with brick and stone, on Thursday, 26 March, in Sanjaynagar area.

The accused, identified as Tejuddin, with his friends had breached the checkpost placed on Wednesday in light of the lockdown due to COVID-19. He attacked police officials when confronted, according to the police.

“The accused breached the check post at Bhoopasandra. He and his friends were over-speeding and performing stunts on bikes. When our policemen tried to secure them after giving them a chase, they attacked the cops,” a senior police officer from the Sanjay Nagar PS said.

Reportedly, he was taken back to the spot on Thursday for evidence collection when the incident took place. The police said he escaped and ran before he attacked officers trying to control him, injuring a woman cop and a head constable.

“To prevent further attack and to secure him, a Sanjayanagar inspector has fired two rounds, one in the air and on his left leg. All three shifted to Baptist hospital and are undergoing treatment,” said police.

The official handle of the Bengaluru city police also tweeted in response to news of the incident.