Bengaluru Anti-CAA Protester Taken Into Custody Over Placard
A day after Amulya Leona, a protester in Bengaluru, was charged with sedition for saying 'Pakistan zindabad' at an anti-CAA protest, yet another Bengaluru protester was taken into custody over a controversial placard, on Friday, 21 February.
“When Hindu Jagaran Vedike workers had gathered at Town Hall, to whom permission was given by DCP central, to protest about yesterday’s (Thursday’s) incident, one girl, one individual, came and sat among the crowd with a placard in Kannada which read: Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti, Muslim Mukti.”Bengaluru police commissioner Bhaskar Rao
Soon the crowd gathered around her and she had to be rescued by the police. “For her own safety, under the supervision of the DCP Central, she was taken away from the location. We will find out where she has come from and who is behind her,” the police commissioner said, clarifying that she had not raised any slogan and was therefore not arrested.
Later, reports from ANI said that the girl has been identified as Arudra by the Bengaluru police.
