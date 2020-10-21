Bengal BJP to Screen PM’s Durga Pujo Address in 78K Polling Booths

With West Bengal elections just months away, the festival of Durga Pujo is all set to turn into a political battlefield between the BJP and the ruling TMC. Kickstarting the five-day festival on Thursday, 22 October, PM Narendra Modi will be addressing the people of Bengal via video conferencing.

On Wednesday, PM Modi tweeted, “Sisters and brothers of West Bengal, Tomorrow, on the auspicious day of Maa Durga Pujo’s Mahashashti, I would join the Divine celebrations via video conferencing and shall also be extending my greetings to everyone.”

He added, “Durga Puja is an auspicious occasion, which celebrates the victory of good over evil. We pray to Maa Durga to bless us with strength, happiness and good health.”