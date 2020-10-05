Bengal BJP Leader Manish Shukla Shot Dead; Party Blames TMC

Eyewitnesses have shared with the press that several men on motorcycles drove up to Manish Shukla, and rained bullets at him.

Shukla sustained gun shots to his head, chest and back.

According to NDTV, a big team of police personnel rushed to ease the tensions, as BJP supporters heckled police commissioner Manoj Verma and additional commissioner Ajay Thakur, and demanding the immediate rest of the accused.

Blaming West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee for Manish Shukla’s death, BJP general Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya described Manish Shukla as "a close associate of BJP's Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh”.