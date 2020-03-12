‘Being Proactive’: Bengaluru Cop Who Sought Info on J&K Employees

According to Embassy Group's website, Manyata Tech Park is the largest tech park in the city and the second biggest in India, spread over 120 acres and housing several companies including offices of IBM, Cognizant, Nokia Solutions, Alcatel-Lucent etc.

While it is not immediately clear what the companies are planning to do and whether they will provide the information asked for, advocates said that there was nothing in the law to support this kind of ‘profiling’.

“There is no legal backing to this profiling. In fact, it is violation of Articles 14 and 15 of the Constitution that deal with equality before the law and no discrimination on the basis of religion, sex, place of birth etc. Asking people of only one region to furnish details is illegal. No police station tracks migrants either, they have no authority to do. You have the freedom to live and work anywhere,” said Maitreyi Krishan, a criminal lawyer.

She added that only interstate migrants might be tracked by the labour department but that was a different ball game.

The Quint has reached out to the Embassy Group for comment.

(With inputs from The Times of India)