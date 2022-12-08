Becharaji Election Result 2022 Live Updates: Counting in Gujarat Today
Becharaji Assembly Election Result 2022 Live Updates: It’s time for the results of the Gujarat Assembly Election 2022.
The BJP, Congress and AAP are battling it out in 182 seats of the Gujarat Assembly. Let’s now move on to the Becharaji Assembly constituency in Gujarat, which falls under the Mahesana Lok Sabha seat.
Becharaji Results
In Becharaji constituency, it is a fight between Sukhaji Thakor of BJP, Bhopaji Thakor of Congress, and Sagar Rabari of Aam Aadmi Party.
In 2017, the seat had been won by Thakor Bharatji Sonaji. The winning candidate was Congress. The BJP candidate Patel Rajnikant Somabhai had come in second place.
In the 2012 Assembly election, the seat had been won by Patel Rajanikant Somabhai of the BJP. The Congress candidate Darbar Rajendrasinh Udesinhji had come in second place.
The 2022 Assembly Election
The 2022 Gujarat election has been a hard-fought one. Voting for the 182 constituencies took place in two phases, on 1 and 5 December.
In all, there were 1,621 candidates in the fray. There were 788 candidates contesting in the 89 seats that went to polls in Phase 1, including 70 women candidates and 339 independents.
In the 93 seats in Phase 2, there were 833 candidates in all, including 69 female candidates and 285 independents.
There are a total of around 4.91 crore registered voters in Gujarat, of which around 51.6% are male voters and around 48.4% are female voters. There are also around 1,400 registered transgender voters.
In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, BJP had won 99 seats and Congress had secured 77 seats. BJP leader Vijay Rupani had taken charge once again as the chief minister of the state. It was the sixth consecutive time that BJP had won the Gujarat Assembly election.
