Delhi Bar Council Urges Govt to See Lawyers on Rent Aren’t Evicted

The plea said due to the total lockdown, lawyers are not able to earn their livelihood and payment of rent in some cases is not possible.

It referred to the instructions given by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to banks to defer payment of EMIs for home loans, and said it is a step in the right direction.“It is the duty and responsibility of governments to provide basic necessities, no matter whether the people have lost their jobs or not able to pay rent, or are unemployed,” the plea added.

The Centre has announced a 21-day total lockdown till 14 April to arrest the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic