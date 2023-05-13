Bantval Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Cong Leading in This Karnataka Seat

In Bantval constituency, it is a fight between Rajesh Naik from the BJP, Ramanatha Rai B from the Congress, and Prakash Rapayal

Golms from the JD(S).

Currently, Cong is leading in Bantval.



In 2018, the seat had been won by BJP . The winning candidate was Rajesh Naik . The Congress candidate Ramanath Rai had come in second place.



In the 2013 Assembly election, the seat had been won by Ramanath Rai of the Congress . The BJP candidate U Rajesh Naik had come in second place.