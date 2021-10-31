Bank Employee Found Dead at Ayodhya Residence, Suicide Note Names 2 Cops

A deputy manager of the Punjab National Bank branch at Ayodhya's Sahanganj was found dead at her residence on Saturday, 30 October, with a purported suicide notice alleging abetment by two police officers.

Shraddha Gupta, 32, had been a native of Lucknow. An alleged suicide note penned by the deceased reads, "Papa Mummy, Vivek Gupta, Ashish Tiwari (SSF Head Lko), and Anil Rawat (Police, Faizabad) – these three are the reason behind my suicide. I am sorry for this."