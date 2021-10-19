Bangladesh PM Asks Home Minister To Take Action After Hindu Temples Attacked
The ruling Awami League held "harmony rallies" and took out peace processions on Tuesday against the violence.
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday, 19 October, instructed Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan to take action against those who incited communal violence and also urged people to not trust posts on social media before fact-checking, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam was quoted as saying by the Dhaka Tribune newspaper.
This comes a day after authorities on Monday informed that over 66 houses were damaged and 20 homes of Hindus in Bangladesh were torched during the Durga Puja celebrations last week.
The tensions began rising as the minority Hindus, who constitute 9 percent of Bangladesh’s population, celebrated Durga Puja last week. The Bangladesh Hindu-Buddhist-Christian Unity Council said at least 70 puja pavilions and temples were attacked, reported The Wire.
Last Wednesday, over 80 locations were attacked in Comilla, leading to further unrest across Bangladesh. On Saturday, Hindu-owned temples and shops in Feni, about 157 km from Dhaka, were vandalised, said reports.
PM Hasina has further instructed the home ministry to remain vigilant and take preventive measures for stopping such incidents from recurring, PTI quoted the Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam.
He added, "The Comilla incident is being investigated. What really happened can be known soon.”
Meanwhile, the ruling Awami League party held "harmony rallies" and took out peace processions on Tuesday against the violence.
In one such rally in front of the party’s central office, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said, "Do not fear, Hindu brothers and sisters. Sheikh Hasina and the Awami League are with you. Sheikh Hasina's government is a minority-friendly government", PTI reported.
Quader added that the ruling party will remain on the streets till the communal forces are dealt with.
(With inputs from PTI)
