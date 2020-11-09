Total Ban on Firecrackers in Delhi-NCR Till 30 November: NGT

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday, 9 November, imposed a total ban on the sale and use of all kinds of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR from the midnight of 9 November to midnight of 30 November.

"The direction will also apply to all cities/towns in the country where the average of ambient air quality during November (as per available data of last year) fall under 'poor' and above category," it said.