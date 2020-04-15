Back From Meet With Rupani, Cong MLA Tests Positive for COVID-19

Khedawala, along with some other Congress MLAs, was present in the meeting with Rupani held at the CM’s official residence in Gandhinagar in the morning.

Besides Khedawala two other Congress MLAs from the city – Gyasuddin Shaikh and Shailesh Parmar -– were also present.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja.

After the meeting, Rupani announced the imposition of a curfew in some parts of Ahmedabad city, which fall in the Assembly constituencies represented by these Congress MLAs, to curb the spread of coronavirus.