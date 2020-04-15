Back From Meet With Rupani, Cong MLA Tests Positive for COVID-19
In a worrying development, a local Congress MLA who attended a high-level meeting called by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on the morning of Tuesday, 14 April,, tested positive for coronavirus in the evening, said a civic official.
The MLA from the Khadia-Jamalpur seat of Ahmedabad will be admitted to a designated COVID-19 hospital soon, he said.
Khedawala, along with some other Congress MLAs, was present in the meeting with Rupani held at the CM’s official residence in Gandhinagar in the morning.
Besides Khedawala two other Congress MLAs from the city – Gyasuddin Shaikh and Shailesh Parmar -– were also present.
The meeting was also attended by Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja.
After the meeting, Rupani announced the imposition of a curfew in some parts of Ahmedabad city, which fall in the Assembly constituencies represented by these Congress MLAs, to curb the spread of coronavirus.
After the meeting, these MLAs also addressed a press conference in Gandhinagar.
Till late night, the state government has not issued any statement on the revelation related to Khedawala.
