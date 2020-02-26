‘Avoid Acts That Send Wrong Message’: Manoj Tiwari Calls for Peace
Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday, 25 February, appealed to all party leaders to work towards establishing peace in the national capital and not to do anything that causes "confusion" and sends a "wrong message" to people, PTI reported.
BJP leader Kapil Mishra has been accused of delivering a "provocative" speech at the Maujpur Chowk on Sunday, after leading a pro-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) rally.
"Shri Tiwari appealed to all the BJP leaders to do everything possible to establish peace in Delhi. No leader should do such a thing that causes confusion and portrays a wrong message among the people. Everyone should refrain from making inflammatory statements. Intentionally, some people are trying to mislead the common people of Delhi," a statement issued by the Delhi BJP said.
Taking account of the widespread violence in northeast Delhi, the National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik reached Seelampur on Tuesday night.
The two top officers had a meeting with DCP Northeast to discuss ways to restore normalcy in the region.
Strongly condemning the violence that has claimed 18 lives in the national capital since Monday, the statement said all political parties should rise above party politics to restore peace in Delhi as soon as possible.
"The violent incidents taking place during the protests are disturbing. All the people in the country have the right to speak and hold peaceful protests but not to disturb the public in the name of demonstration," it added.
Accompanied by Union minister Harsh Vardhan, Tiwari also met the family members of Delhi Police Head Constable Ratan Lal, who was killed in the violence on Monday.
He expressed grief over Lal's death, saying attacks on policemen and common people were extremely unfortunate.
Later in the night, Tiwari and Harsh Vardhan met those who were injured in the violence at different hospitals in the city.
Former Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra, who also attended the all-party meeting called by Shah, said he recommended formation of peace committees and strict action against those making "provocative" statements.
Chopra hit out at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who offered prayers at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at Rajghat along with other AAP MLAs on Tuesday, saying he should make "solid" efforts to restore peace in the city.
(With inputs from PTI)
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)