‘Attempt to Stifle Media’: Editor’s Guild on FIRs Against Journos

The Editor’s Guild of India (EGI) in a press statement on Friday, 29 January condemned the FIRs registered against journalists and senior editors for their reports on the unrest during the farmer’s tractor rally on Republic Day and demanded their immediate withdrawal.

The press note read, “The journalists have been specifically targeted for reporting the accounts pertaining to the death of one of the protesters on their personal social media handles as well as those of the publications they lead and represent.”

It further stated that reporting conflicting accounts from eyewitnesses present at the frenzied event is very natural and in line with the norms of the journalistic practice.