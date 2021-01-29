‘Attempt to Stifle Media’: Editor’s Guild on FIRs Against Journos
“This targeting of journalists grievously violates and tramples on every value that our democracy stands for.”
The Editor’s Guild of India (EGI) in a press statement on Friday, 29 January condemned the FIRs registered against journalists and senior editors for their reports on the unrest during the farmer’s tractor rally on Republic Day and demanded their immediate withdrawal.
The press note read, “The journalists have been specifically targeted for reporting the accounts pertaining to the death of one of the protesters on their personal social media handles as well as those of the publications they lead and represent.”
It further stated that reporting conflicting accounts from eyewitnesses present at the frenzied event is very natural and in line with the norms of the journalistic practice.
Citing the allegation that the tweets were “intentionally malicious” and the reason for the vandalism of the Red Fort, the EGI said “nothing could be farther from truth.”
They editor’s body also expressed that it finds the FIRs to be an attempt to “intimidate, harass, browbeat, and stifle the media,” and appealed to the judiciary, saying that it should take “serious cognisance of the fact that several laws such as a sedition are often used to impede freedom of speech, and issue guidelines to ensure that wanton use of such laws does not serve as a deterrent to a free press.”
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, TV anchor Rajdeep Sardesai and five other journalists including Mrinal Pande, Vinod Jose, Zafar Agha, Paresh Nath and Anant Nath were booked for sedition by Noida Police on Thursday. The FIR stated that they shared misinformed news and ‘instigated violence’ on 26 January.
On Friday, a similar FIR was registered in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal against the Congress MP and the senior journalists for posting “defamatory, false & instigating” tweets which falsely accused the Delhi Police of murdering of a person, ANI reported.
