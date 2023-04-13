BJP Leaders Laud Asad Ahmed's Killing; Akhilesh, Owaisi Slam 'Encounter Raj'

Hours after the Uttar Pradesh police shot gangster-turned politician Atiq Ahmed's son Asad in an encounter on Thursday, 13 April, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi accused the BJP of "doing encounters in the name of religion."

In a fiery speech on Tuesday, Owaisi is seen saying that, "Will the BJP also shoot those who killed Junaid and Nasir? No, because you (BJP) do counters in the name of religion. You want to weaken the rule of law, do encounter of the Constitution."

"What are the courts for then? What are judges for? Shut the courts if you want to decide everything on your own," Owaisi added.