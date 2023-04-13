BJP Leaders Laud Asad Ahmed's Killing; Akhilesh, Owaisi Slam 'Encounter Raj'
Asad, who was wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case, was killed in an encounter in Jhansi on Tuesday.
Hours after the Uttar Pradesh police shot gangster-turned politician Atiq Ahmed's son Asad in an encounter on Thursday, 13 April, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi accused the BJP of "doing encounters in the name of religion."
In a fiery speech on Tuesday, Owaisi is seen saying that, "Will the BJP also shoot those who killed Junaid and Nasir? No, because you (BJP) do counters in the name of religion. You want to weaken the rule of law, do encounter of the Constitution."
"What are the courts for then? What are judges for? Shut the courts if you want to decide everything on your own," Owaisi added.
Asad, who was wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case, was killed in an encounter in Jhansi, along with another accused in the case, Ghulam.
A reward of Rs 5 lakh had been announced for both Asad and Ghulam in the case.
Opposition Demands Probe
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also termed UP police's action as 'fake encounter' and demanded a thorough into it.
"The BJP government is trying to divert attention from the real issues thorough these fake encounters. The BJP does not believe in the court at all. Today's and recent encounters should also be thoroughly investigated and the culprits should not be spared. The government does not have the right to decide what is right or wrong," Yadav tweeted.
Meanwhile, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati also termed the encounter as "repeat of the Vikas Dubey incident.
"People feel their apprehension of a repeat of the Vikas Dubey incident has come true. Therefore, a high-level inquiry is necessary so that the complete facts and truth of the incident can come before the public," she added.
BJP Congratulate Police
UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya congratulated the UP Police, saying that their actions exemplified a "message to criminals" in "new India."
"I congratulate UP STF for this action. Police fired in retaliation after they were fired upon by them. It is a message to criminals that this is the new India. It is Yogi government in UP, not Samajwadi Party in power which gave protection to criminals," he said while addressing the press.
The UP Chief Minister's Office also said that after the encounter, Adityanath praised the actions of the police and conducted a meeting on the law and order situation in Jhansi.
