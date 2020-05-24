Catch all the latest news and updates here.Maximum temperature in Delhi expected to touch 46 degrees Celcius on 26 May, with heatwave to severe heatwave conditions, said India Meteorological DepartmentA sadhu's was found dead at his Ashram in Nanded's Umri late on 23 May, said Vijaykumar Magar, Superintendent Of Police, reported ANI.More details awaited.The Jammu and Kashmir Police along with the Indian Army's 53RR has arrested a top LeT terror associate Wasim Ganie of Beerwah and three other ‘ground workers.’“This group was involved in providing shelter and logistic support to terrorists in the area,” the Jammu and Kashmir Police said. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.