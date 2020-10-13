Atal Tunnel Foundation Stone Laid by Sonia Gandhi Missing: Cong

Congress has issued an ultimatum of 15 days to reinstall the plaque of party chief Sonia Gandhi who laid the foundation stone of the Rohtang Tunnel project in 2010 when the UPA was in power.

On 3 October, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Atal Tunnel, that connects Manali to the Lahaul-Spiti valley and reduces travel time to Leh in Ladakh by up to five hours.

Sonia Gandhi had laid the foundation stone for the Rohtang Tunnel project on 28 June 2010.



The party in Himachal Pradesh has threatened to launch a protest, alleging the foundation plaque was removed ahead of its inauguration.

"This (removing the stone) is an undemocratic, unconventional and illegal step ever," state party president Kuldeep Singh Rathore has written to Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, reported NDTV.