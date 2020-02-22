Assam NRC Coordinator Demands Details of Ineligible Voters

In a letter dated 19 February 2020, Assam's state coordinator for NRC has demanded a list of 'those persons found ineligible in NRC but included in the final list'.

The letter has been sent on behalf of Hitesh Dev Sharma, secretary to the Government of Assam, Home and Political Department.

“It has come to the knowledge of the undersigned that after publication of final NRC on 31 August 2019, few names of ineligible persons are found present,” the letter states while identifying different categories of ineligible voters.

The category of ineligible voters has further been broken down into: DV (Doubtful Voter), DF (Declared Foreigner), PFT (Pending in Foreigners' Tribunal), DVD (Descendant of D Voter) , DFD (Descendant of Declared Foreigner) and PFTD.