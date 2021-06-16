7 Held for Alleged Rape & Murder of 2 Minor Girls in Assam

Seven men were arrested on Tuesday, 15 June, in connection with the alleged rape and murder of two minor girls in Assam's Kokrajhar district.

According to PTI, the girls – aged 14 and 16 years – were found hanging from a tree earlier last week.

“Rape and murder of two minor tribal girls have been solved… Feeling a sense of satisfaction that the culprits have been identified,” tweeted Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday.