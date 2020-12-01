Proposed Assam Law May Punish Couples for Not Declaring Religion

Even as the pot continues to boil over the issue of ‘love jihad’, a controversial law being planned by the Assam government may soon punish grooms and brides in the eastern state for failing to declare their religion and income in official documents at least a month ahead of their wedding, reports news agency PTI.

However, the state’s minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has dismissed the ‘love jihad’ angle, while adding that the law would “empower our sisters by bringing in transparency.”