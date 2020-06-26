Assam on Friday, 26 June, announced that its capital Guwahati will go under "total lockdown" from 29 June, for the next two weeks after the state witnessed a surge in the number of coronavirus cases.Only pharmacies and hospitals will be allowed to function in the city, Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, stressing that people should “finish their shopping” by Sunday, PTI reported.“A total lockdown will be observed in Kamrup (Metro) district for two weeks from Sunday midnight. For the first seven days, only pharmacies and hospitals will be open. Everything else will be shut," Sarma said during a virtual press conference.Assam Hospital: Doctors Dance With COVID Patients to Lighten MoodA 12-hour night-curfew - between 7 pm and 7 am - will be imposed from Friday, 26 June, for the next two weeks.Banks will be allowed to function for limited duration. People with confirmed air and rail tickets can travel without passes, the Assam government said.The government will review the lockdown for relaxations next week.Guwahati has recorded over 700 cases since 15 June, reported PTI.(With inputs from PTI) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.