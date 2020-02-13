Assam Govt to Shut Down State-Run Madrasas, Sanskrit ‘Tols’
The Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in Assam has decided to close down state-run Madrasas and Sanskrit 'tols' (centres of learning) and converted them to schools teaching regular courses, Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday, 12 February.
If religious books are taught with government funds, then the Gita also has to be taught in Sanskrit tols, Sarma told reporters.
Madrasas and Sanskrit tols of the state will be converted into high and higher secondary schools within three to four months, the minister said.
While the BJP-led government in Assam had disbanded both madrassas as well as the Sanskrit Tol Board in 2017, it now plans to shut them down completely.
"We have about 1,200 madrassas and 200 Sanskrit tols in Assam without any independent boards to run them. A lot of problems have cropped up because these people get a certificate equivalent to matriculation or high secondary school. That is why the state government has decided to convert all madrassas and Sanskrit tols into regular schools," Sarma told NDTV.
(With inputs from PTI, NDTV)