As Indian Citizens, Our Duty to Take Precautions: Army on COVID-19
Amid the escalating coronavirus scare, the Indian Army took to Twitter to share a video by Lt General RS Grewal, Director General Medical Services (Army), with the caption, “As citizens of the country, it is our duty to take precautions. The advice of doctors needs to be adhered to.”
In the video, Lt General Grewal lists the symptoms of the COVID-19 disease and gives advice on how to take preventative measures and precautions.
The total number of positive cases of coronavirus in India rose to 114 on Monday, including Indian and foreign nationals.
Italy reported 349 more deaths on Monday, taking the total death toll to over 2,000. The global death toll has crossed 7,000, AFP news agency reported.
The Union Health Ministry also took to Twitter on Monday to issue certain advisories on social distancing and suggested closure of educational institutions, gymnasiums and swimming pools.
