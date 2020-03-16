As Indian Citizens, Our Duty to Take Precautions: Army on COVID-19

Amid the escalating coronavirus scare, the Indian Army took to Twitter to share a video by Lt General RS Grewal, Director General Medical Services (Army), with the caption, “As citizens of the country, it is our duty to take precautions. The advice of doctors needs to be adhered to.”

In the video, Lt General Grewal lists the symptoms of the COVID-19 disease and gives advice on how to take preventative measures and precautions.