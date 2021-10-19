Aryan Khan Arrest: Shiv Sena Leader Moves SC Seeking Judicial Probe Against NCB

The plea comes as Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik has been raising several questions on the credibility of the agency and calling it an attempt to divert attention from the drugs found at a port in Gujarat just days before Aryan Khan's arrest.

In a press conference last week, Malik alleged that the NCB has "malafide intentions" and is involved in "selective leaks" to frame people. Malik also claimed that the raid was 'fake' and no drugs were recovered.

Earlier this month, Malik had question how two private investigators, Kiran Gosavi and Manish Bhanushali, reportedly associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the past, were allowed to be present while arresting Khan and his friend Arbaaz Merchantt.