Aryan Khan Arrest: Shiv Sena Leader Moves SC Seeking Judicial Probe Against NCB
Filed by Kishore Tiwari, the plea calls the probe against Aryan Khan "dirty vendetta affairs of the NCB".
As the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra continues to question the credibility of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the backdrop of Aryan Khan's arrest in a drugs case, a Shiv Sena leader has now moved Supreme Court seeking a judicial enquiry into the affairs of the agency and its officials.
According to news agency PTI, the petition also seeks suo motu cognisance for the protection of Aryan Khan's fundamental rights.
Filed by Mumbai-based Shiv Sena leader Kishore Tiwari, the plea, as quoted by PTI, has called the probe against Aryan Khan "dirty vendetta affairs of the NCB at Mumbai and its officials targeting select film celebrity and few models since last two years."
The plea comes as Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik has been raising several questions on the credibility of the agency and calling it an attempt to divert attention from the drugs found at a port in Gujarat just days before Aryan Khan's arrest.
In a press conference last week, Malik alleged that the NCB has "malafide intentions" and is involved in "selective leaks" to frame people. Malik also claimed that the raid was 'fake' and no drugs were recovered.
Earlier this month, Malik had question how two private investigators, Kiran Gosavi and Manish Bhanushali, reportedly associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the past, were allowed to be present while arresting Khan and his friend Arbaaz Merchantt.
(With inputs from PTI.)
