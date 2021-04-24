Delhi CM Asks for Spare Oxygen; ‘Don’t Be a Cry Baby’, Says Centre

Amid a crippling shortage of oxygen supply in hospitals across the national capital, Delhi Chief Minster Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday, 24 April, sent out an SOS to all chief ministers seeking their help to resolve the crisis by diverting any spare oxygen to the UT.

"I am writing to all CMs requesting them to provide oxygen to Delhi, if they have spare. Though the Central govt. is also helping us, the severity of corona is such that all available resources are proving inadequate," the Chief Minister tweeted.