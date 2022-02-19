Kejriwal Responds to 'Terrorist' Jab While Inaugurating Smart Classes in Delhi
Kejriwal's inauguration comes a day before Punjab polls where his AAP is in a fierce contest against the Congress.
Delhi's CM Arvind Kejriwal inauguarated 12,430 smart classrooms across 240 government schools on Saturday, 19 February. Deputy CM and Education Minister Manish Sisodia and Delhi's Home Minister Satyendar Jain were also present at the inauguration.
Following the inauguration, Kejriwal tweeted, "All these corrupt people collectively were calling me a terrorist. Who they were calling a terrorist, he has dedicated 12,430 smart classrooms to the country. Here now the children of officers, judges, rickshaw-pullers, and labourers will get education together. Their terrorist is fulfilling the dreams of Baba Sahib and Bhagat Singh,"
Kejriwal's inauguration comes a day before Punjab goes to polls where his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is in a fierce contest against the ruling Congress.
With inauguration of 12,430 smart classes, the total number of new classrooms built under Kejriwal government reached to 20,000, along with 537 new school buildings.
Leaders Don't Fear Anything Except Schools: Kejriwal
In his address to media, Kejriwal said that political leaders fear schools because if good schools are built they will not get votes in the name of caste and religion.
Leaders don't fear anything except for schools. If good schools are built, leaders will not get votes in the name of caste & religion. These schools will produce staunch patriots. We are not building schools, we are setting up factories to make patriots:Kejriwal
