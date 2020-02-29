Art 370: SC Order on Referring Pleas to Larger Bench on 2 March
A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court will on Monday, 2 March, pronounce its judgment on whether to refer a batch of petitions challenging the scrapping of Article 370 to a larger bench of seven judges
The five-judge bench, comprising of Justices NV Ramana, Sanjay Kishan Kaul, R Subhash Reddy, BR Gavai and Surya Kant, had reserved its order on the matter on 23 January.
Loading...
Article 370 of the Constitution, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was effectively abrogated by the Central government on 5 August. The bifurcation of the state into two Union territories – Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh – was also announced by the Centre.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )