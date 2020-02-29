Art 370: SC Order on Referring Pleas to Larger Bench on 2 March

A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court will on Monday, 2 March, pronounce its judgment on whether to refer a batch of petitions challenging the scrapping of Article 370 to a larger bench of seven judges

The five-judge bench, comprising of Justices NV Ramana, Sanjay Kishan Kaul, R Subhash Reddy, BR Gavai and Surya Kant, had reserved its order on the matter on 23 January.