Arsikere Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Cong Leading in This Karnataka Seat

In Arsikere constituency, it is a fight between GV Basavaraju from the BJP, KM Shivalinge Gowda from the Congress, and N. R. Santhosh from the JD(S).

Currently, Cong is leading in Arsikere.



In 2018, the seat had been won by JD(S) . The winning candidate was K.M Shivalinge Gowda . The Congress candidate G. B. Shashidhara had come in second place.



In the 2013 Assembly election, the seat had been won by K. M. Shivalinge Gowda of the JDS . The Congress candidate B. Shivaramu had come in second place.