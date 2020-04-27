Two people, who were arrested in connection with the alleged attack on the Editor-in-Chief of Republic TV Arnab Goswami, were granted bail by the Bhoiwada Court in Mumbai on Monday, 27 April, ANI reported.Meanwhile, earlier on Monday, Goswami went to the NM Joshi Marg police station to give his statement regarding the FIR lodged against him in Nagpur for using objectionable language against Sonia Gandhi on a TV debate.The Supreme Court had on 24 April, granted three weeks of interim protection from arrest to Goswami. According to the ruling, no coercive action could be taken against Goswami for three weeks, during which time he can approach the lower courts for anticipatory bail.According to a report in Scroll.in, Goswami had claimed that he had been served two notices in 12 hours by the Mumbai police, asking him to appear for questioning.Relief For Arnab Goswami: SC Grants Him 3 Week Interim Protection“Mumbai Police said it has to urgently interrogate me in connection with the complaints made by a Congress leader, about my statements with Sonia Gandhi [sic]. I have said nothing wrong. I stand by whatever I have said. These are completely politically motivated and malicious charges against me that have been put by the Congress government in Maharashtra. I will make my statements clearly before the police. But I also hope and I want to tell the police commisioner, Paramvir Singh, that he should also investigate the attack on me and my wife, who is a senior editor with Republic TV...,” Goswami said in a video statement tweeted out by Republic TV.He has alleged that even though he filed a complaint, the "Mumbai police has completely covered up the charges against the Congress party.”“The attack on me was done by the Vadra-Congress and on instructions, without doubt, of the highest Congress leadership. We have given evidence to prove that the Congress leadership was involved in instigating and celebrating the attack. And therefore, I believe, that it is completely unfair of the Mumbai police to cover up that case, while investigating this case. It only shows that there is a lot of political prejudice.”Arnab GoswamiTwo motorcycle-borne persons allegedly attacked Goswami's car in Mumbai and tried to break its glass window when he and his wife were on their way home in the early hours of Thursday, the police said. Both the attackers were earlier arrested.The Supreme Court had granted him interim relief on 24 April after Goswami filed a plea seeking a stay on the multiple FIRs against him which alleged that he incited communal hatred in a show about the Palghar lynching case.At least 16 complaints had been filed against Arnab Goswami in the states of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. However, only one FIR that was originally filed in Nagpur and was transferred by the apex court to Mumbai, will now be carried forward for investigation.(With inputs from Scroll.in)Violence No Answer Even For Bad Journalism: PCI on Attack on Arnab We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)