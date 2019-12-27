Armed Forces Have Utmost Respect for Human Rights Laws: Army Chief

Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Friday, 27 December, said that the armed forces have utmost respect for laws related to human rights and they not only ensure protection of human rights of people of the country, but also of its adversaries.

He was addressing interns and senior officers of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on "Preserving Human Rights in Times of War and Prisoners of War" at the Manav Adhikar Bhawan here, officials said.