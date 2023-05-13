Arkalgud Election Result 2023 Live Updates: JDS Leading in This Karnataka Seat

In Arkalgud constituency, it is a fight between Yoga Ramesh from the BJP, HP Sridhar Gowda from the Congress, and A. Manju from the JD(S).

Currently, JDS is leading in Arkalgud.



In 2018, the seat had been won by JD(S) . The winning candidate was A. T. Ramaswamy . The Congress candidate A. Manju had come in second place.



In the 2013 Assembly election, the seat had been won by A. Manju of the Congress . The JDS candidate A. T. Ramaswamy had come in second place.