Watch: Days After Separation, Arif and Sarus Bird Meet Again at Kanpur Zoo
On Tuesday, 11 April, Arif along with Samajwadi Party MLA Amitabh Bajpai visited the Kanpur Zoo to meet the bird.
Video Producer: Shohini Bose
Video Editors: Prajjwal Kumar, Rajbir Singh
Days after Uttar Pradesh Forest Department officials took a Sarus crane to the Kanpur Zoo after confiscating it from a resident of Amethi named Arif Khan Gurjar, both got a chance to meet again.
A unique friendship between Arif and a rare Sarus crane that he rescued from death made it to the headlines a month ago.
In a video from Tuesday, Arif can be seen standing outside the bird's cage. The moment it saw Arif, it started jumping, shaking its neck, spreading its wings, and making attempts to walk out of the cage.
"We arranged a meeting between the Sarus and Arif at the Kanpur bird sanctuary's hospital, following all protocol. The bird's reaction on seeing Arif will move any person. Even we were in tears seeing howthe bird kept moving its neck, wings and beak on seeing Arif. Those indulging in politics of hate must learn a lesson – if a bird and a human can have so much love for each other, why can't men forget hate. Salute to Arif's friendship."SP MLA Amitabh Bajpai
About a year ago, Arif found a Sarus crane wounded and unconscious in his fields in Amethi's Mandhka village. The bird, one of just around 17,000 in UP, was bleeding from its leg.
He treated and took care of the bird. Once it was healthy, Arif took the crane to his fields to let it fly away. But the crane refused to leave, and stayed with Arif.
But their friendship was too good to last forever. Forest Department officials from the UP State Government arrived in March 2023 and confiscated the crane that Arif had formed a friendship with.
Watch the video for the full story.
Topics: sarus crane
