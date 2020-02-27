Quint Impact: Application Filed In SC on LS VVPAT Slip Destruction

On Thursday, 27 February, the Association for Democratic Reform (ADR) filed an application in the Supreme Court on the ‘mysterious rush and urgency’ shown by the Election Commission of India to destroy VVPAT slips used in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The application was filed based on The Quint’s report published on 8 February 2020 which exposed that EC disposed of the VVPAT slips in just four months after results were declared – in contravention of the rules prescribed under the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961.