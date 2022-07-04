AP: 4 Cong Workers Arrested After Black Balloons Released Near PM Modi's Chopper
The incident took place shortly after PM Modi's helicopter took off from Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada.
Four Congress workers were arrested after black balloons were released in the flight path of a helicopter carrying Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada on Monday, 4 July.
A purported video of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, shows the balloons being released as PM Modi's Mi-17 helicopter passes by.
The police said that two Congress workers, Rajeev Ratan and Ravi Prakash, climbed a building which was under construction around 4.5 kms away from the airport and released the balloons - around five minutes after the PM's departure. While Prakash was taken into custody, Ratan is said to be absconding.
Further, three persons, namely Sunkadara Padmashree, Parvathi, and Kishore, were seen walking towards the Gannavaram Airport with black balloons and were apprehended by the police. The police also burst the balloons.
The accused were booked under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 145 (joining or continuing in unlawful assembly, knowing it has been commanded to disperse), and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.
The police also said that the Congress had given a "nationwide call" to oppose PM Modi during his visit to the state. However, the Congress has not officially claimed that it is their protest.
The police also denied any breach of security in the matter.
A police force comprising 800 personnel had been posted at the airport to provide security cover of the prime minister, news agency PTI reported.
(With inputs from PTI.)
